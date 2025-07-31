Springfield, Clark County Hazmat respond to chemical spill

On Wednesday evening, Springfield Fire crews were dispatched to the 4700 block of Gateway Blvd. in the PrimeOhio Corporate Park following reports of a chemical spill at Parker Trutec.
The incident was triggered by an equipment malfunction, resulting in a hazardous materials (Hazmat) response.
The Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County Health Department have responded to this incident.
The Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.
