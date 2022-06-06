Springfield City Schools selects West Carrollton admin as leader of instructional innovation

The Springfield City School District selected Craig Myers, PhD., as the executive director of Instructional Innovation.
Myers has spent the last 16 years of his career at West Carrollton City Schools, most recently serving as the director of curriculum, assessment and technology.
His first day in his new roles with Springfield City Schools will be Aug. 1, according to a Springfield City Schools press release.
New to the the school district for the upcoming school year, the Executive Director of Instructional Innovation is tasked with leading the teaching, learning and curriculum efforts to ensure the use of best practices that result in increased student learning and demonstration of mastery, according to the release.
This position is responsible for all matters related to the development and delivery of instructional programs, assessments, professional development and use of technology in the school district, the school district said.
Prior to his time at West Carrollton, Myers held several positions at Cincinnati Public Schools.
When asked about what drew him to the SCSD and this new position, Myers said that he enjoys “being in communities where you feel like you’re making an impact and really helping people thrive.”
Myers said he is excited to get in the door and begin learning the ins, outs and people who make up the school district, according to the release.
