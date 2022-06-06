springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield City Schools selects West Carrollton admin as leader of instructional innovation

Craig Myers will serve as the executive director of Instructional Innovation for the Springfield City School District. Photo provided.

Combined ShapeCaption
Craig Myers will serve as the executive director of Instructional Innovation for the Springfield City School District. Photo provided.

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
57 minutes ago

The Springfield City School District selected Craig Myers, PhD., as the executive director of Instructional Innovation.

Myers has spent the last 16 years of his career at West Carrollton City Schools, most recently serving as the director of curriculum, assessment and technology.

His first day in his new roles with Springfield City Schools will be Aug. 1, according to a Springfield City Schools press release.

New to the the school district for the upcoming school year, the Executive Director of Instructional Innovation is tasked with leading the teaching, learning and curriculum efforts to ensure the use of best practices that result in increased student learning and demonstration of mastery, according to the release.

ExploreSpringfield Foundation, which has over $100M in assets, appoints new leader

This position is responsible for all matters related to the development and delivery of instructional programs, assessments, professional development and use of technology in the school district, the school district said.

Prior to his time at West Carrollton, Myers held several positions at Cincinnati Public Schools.

When asked about what drew him to the SCSD and this new position, Myers said that he enjoys “being in communities where you feel like you’re making an impact and really helping people thrive.”

Myers said he is excited to get in the door and begin learning the ins, outs and people who make up the school district, according to the release.

In Other News
1
Efforts to increase part-time hours for first responders to go to...
2
Mercy Health annual golf classic to benefit heart health held next...
3
Clark County Combined Health District operating county’s first PrEP...
4
New mural rises in downtown Springfield
5
Judy Gran fails to quit teaching for a third time

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top