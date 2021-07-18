Springfield City School District to provide school supplies to pre-K through 8 students

Springfield City School District will spend roughly $300,000 to buy school supplies for all students in grades pre-K through 8 for this upcoming school year.
Supplies include pencils, crayons, scissors and pocket folders, as well as other classroom necessities.
This is the first time in recent history that families will not have to purchase their own supplies, the district noted in a media release.
“The pandemic has put our students and their families through financial hardship for almost a year and a half,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill in a press release. “If the district can help ease that burden, even in small ways, we will. We are looking forward to our students starting the new school year off strong.”
SCSD students should only come to school with a backpack and a water bottle, a SCSD press release stated. Students will be given a year’s supply of items at the start of the school year.
Communications coordinator Jenna Leinasars told the News-Sun that the district will provide school supplies to roughly 5,700 students this school year.
“After the pandemic and its associated economic implications, the district is proud to be able to provide this service to our students,” she said. “Through the support of our community and good financial stewardship, we are able to provide this service to our families.”
The first day of school for students in grades 1-9 is Aug. 18, while the first day for students in grades 10-12 is Aug. 19.