Springfield City School District to provide school supplies to pre-K through 8 students

“The pandemic has put our students and their families through financial hardship for almost a year and a half,” said SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill in a press release. “If the district can help ease that burden, even in small ways, we will. We are looking forward to our students starting the new school year off strong.”

SCSD students should only come to school with a backpack and a water bottle, a SCSD press release stated. Students will be given a year’s supply of items at the start of the school year.