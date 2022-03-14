Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Identity of 3 men killed in Springfield-area crash remains unknown

Four people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday, March 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Four people died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Clark County late Saturday, March 12, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldHolly Souther
25 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with the coroner’s office to identify three men killed Saturday in a Moorefield Twp. crash and the identification could take days, as the vehicle they were in was engulfed in flames as emergency crews responded, Lt. Christina Hayes said.

The cause of the two-vehicle crash that took place around 11:39 p.m. Saturday that left four people dead and two critically injured remains under investigation.

A white Mercedes-Benz headed south on Middle Urbana Road collided with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said.

ExploreAttorney General rejects petition for anti-vaccine mandate bill a fourth time

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was called to provide services to Saturday’s crash.

Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. They are in critical condition as of Monday, according to the patrol.

The intersection was closed for five hours, according to the patrol.

Rescue personnel from Moorefield Twp. responded and received mutual aid from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.

In Other News
1
Project Jericho’s ‘Beyond Well-Being’ to feature series on arts and...
2
Here’s how Springfield will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
French-speaking Haitian children in Springfield getting help with...

About the Authors

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top