Identity of 3 men killed in Springfield-area crash remains unknown

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is working with the coroner’s office to identify three men killed Saturday in a Moorefield Twp. crash and the identification could take days, as the vehicle they were in was engulfed in flames as emergency crews responded, Lt. Christina Hayes said.
The cause of the two-vehicle crash that took place around 11:39 p.m. Saturday that left four people dead and two critically injured remains under investigation.
A white Mercedes-Benz headed south on Middle Urbana Road collided with a Mini Cooper traveling west on Ohio 334, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.
David Griffin, 50, of Enon, a passenger in the Mini Cooper, died at the scene, the patrol said.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that it was called to provide services to Saturday’s crash.
Hope Griffin, 43, of Enon, who was driving the Mini Cooper, and a boy also riding in the car were flown by two medical helicopters to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. They are in critical condition as of Monday, according to the patrol.
The intersection was closed for five hours, according to the patrol.
Rescue personnel from Moorefield Twp. responded and received mutual aid from the Springfield Fire Rescue Division.