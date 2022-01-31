Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Springfield city commissioners to discuss Tremont City Barrel Fill, ponder vehicle purchase for public safety

Springfield city commissioners during their first meeting of this year. Hasan Karim/Staff

caption arrowCaption
Springfield city commissioners during their first meeting of this year. Hasan Karim/Staff

News
By Hasan Karim
17 minutes ago

Springfield City Commissioners will hear from local officials and activists regarding the Tremont City Barrel Fill during their public meeting Tuesday evening.

The public meeting will also include a discussion related to transportation and several agenda items dealing with vacating certain alleyways in the city, and the purchase of police and fire division vehicles.

Commissioners will hold work sessions beginning at 6:20 p.m. to discuss the barrel fill and an active transportation plan, meeting in the City Commission Forum in City Hall, 76 E. High St. The formal meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

ExploreBraxton Miller rolling out foundation to expose students to STEM field, elite sports training

The talk regarding the barrel fill will include Clark County Health Commissioner Charles Patterson and members of the local group People for Safe Water. They will discuss the industrial waste barrels filled with chemicals dumped decades ago in a portion of the closed landfill at Snyder Domer Road.

The barrel fill is located near a large aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands in the community. The concern is that if the waste is not addressed, it could seep out and contaminate that water source.

“Negotiations to finalize the cleanup of this site have been ongoing for over two years,” Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop said. “This is a serious matter that poses a threat to the safety and good health of those in our community, and it must be resolved as soon as possible.”

A cleanup plan has been proposed that would remove liquid waste from the site and store solid waste in a double lined pit that would be monitored.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice began negotiations with Potential Responsible Parties in 2019 and have yet to finalize a consent decree placing the financial burden on the companies who contributed chemicals to the barrel fill site, according to a news release from the city of Springfield.

In addition to that discussion, city commissioners are expected to conduct several first readings during their public meeting that relate to vacating the first alley south of East High Street from South Limestone Street west to Primrose Alley, vacating the second alley west of Tibbetts Avenue from East Liberty Street north to the first intersecting east-west alley, and vacating the first alley west of Erie Avenue from Auburn Avenue north to the first intersecting east-west alley.

ExplorePolice looking for suspect in Springfield Speedway gas station shooting

Another first reading would pertain to the purchase of seven 2022 Ford Police Interceptors from the National Auto Fleet Group. The purchase is expected to be more than $286,000.

Commissioners also will consider renewing the city’s parking management agreement with Reef Parking for downtown parking management services for a parking garage on North Fountain Avenue.

Commissioners are expected to vote on those items during their next meeting on Feb. 15.

Springfield commissioners will also be asked Tuesday evening to finance about $548,500 for the purchase of a Sutphen Custom Pumper Truck for the city’s Fire/Rescue Division.

They are also expected to vote to authorize the purchase of two Frazer Type III 14-foot Ambulances from Frazer Ltd., for about $360,200.

In Other News
1
Braxton Miller rolling out foundation to expose students to STEM field,
2
Police looking for suspect in Springfield Speedway gas station shooting
3
Clark State creates program for first responders
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top