Springfield city commission clears way for new assisted living center

According to the website, the Leo Brown Group specializes in senior living, multi-family housing and healthcare industry development.

The new proposed Springfield project would add 130 studio and one-bedroom apartments designed to address the needs of senior citizens. Plans call for the facility to include a full-service commercial kitchen to provide three meals a day for residents, and amenities including daily activities and entertainment, a general store for goods and toiletries, fitness rooms and multiple lounge areas for socializing.

City officials have been focused in on adding housing options to the community over many months, and commissioners have authorized multiple new developments.

Springfield City Commissioner Crystal Brown welcomed the newly proposed assisted living facility as yet another addition to the city’s housing stock.

“What we’re doing as a city is working to expand housing for everyone,” she said in endorsing the change in zoning to enable the construction project to proceed. “I want to say thank you to the staff members to making sure that everyone is considered as we make these decisions moving forward.”

Options for senior housing in the area are critical now and will continue to be so in for foreseeable future, according to United Senior Services Executive Director Maureen Fagans.

“We have an older population in Springfield that will continue to grow in the coming decade and is not expected to plateau until 2040,” Fagans said. “As we get older, all of us will need to have high-quality facilities available to help us age with the needed support to keep us healthy, safe and engaged with others.”

United Senior services has served Clark County seniors since 1968 and has seen the need for services and support increase as the older population has become a larger percentage of the local age demographic. The percentage of those considered seniors in Clark County is currently projected to reach 39% of the total county population by the year 2030.

“USS is focused on helping older people live independently and in their own homes as long as they are able,” Fagans said. “But if at some point an older person needs the support provided through assisted living, it’s really important that they can remain connected to their neighborhood and community.”