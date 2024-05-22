Looking for patio dining, drinking? Our guide can help you enjoy outdoors in the region

When you are in search of outdoor dining there’s nothing better than having a list handy to offer inspiration. Here’s a look at some fantastic patio stops throughout our region that are worth seeking out to soak up some sumptuous summer vibes and fresh air. As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and other details before you go.

Here are some of the notables for Springfield and Clark County, followed by some from around the region:

Clark County

Eatly: 601 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; (937) 450-3337.

Frosty’s Good Food and Fine Spirits, 2639 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield; (326) 209-2327.

Los Mariachis: 1815 E. Main St., Springfield; (937) 324-2066, mymariachisoh.com

Mad River Tavern: 111 W. Main St., Medway; (937) 315-5083.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield; (937) 717-0618, motherstewartsbrewing.com

O’Conner’s Irish Pub: 2200 N. Limestone St. Springfield; (937) 717-6915.

Penny Lane Art Gallery and Cafe: 109 S Main St, New Carlisle; (937) 679-5304, pennylaneartgallery.com

Speakeasy Ramen: 365 Ludlow Ave., Springfield, (937) 324-3722, speakeasyramen.com

Stella Bleu Bistro: 20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield; (937) 717-0478, stellableubistro.com

The Last Queen: 210 E. Main St., Enon; (937) 340-6032, lastqueenpub.com

Young’s Jersey Dairy: 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs; (937) 325-0629, youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store

Miami County

Caroline on the Square: 5 S Market St., Troy; (937) 552-7676, thecarolineonthesquare.com

Coldwater Cafe: 19 E. Main St., Tipp City; (937) 667-0007, coldwater-cafe.com

Haren’s Market: 2 E. Main St., Troy; (937) 335-1399, harensmarket.com

La Catrina: 845 W. Market St., Troy; (937) 703-9041, acatrinatroy.com

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant: 836 W. Main St., Troy; (937) 335-6800, lafiestatroyoh.com

Moeller Brew Barn: 214 W. Main St., Troy; (937) 552-9430, moellerbrewbarn.com

Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant: 439 N. Elm St., Troy; (937) 335-3837, smithsboathouse.com

Greene County

Mills Park Hotel: 321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 319-0400, millsparkhotel.com

Nick’s Restaurant: 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia; (937) 372-3202, gotonicks.com

On Par Entertainment: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek; (937) 705-6024, onparbar.com

Peach’s Grill: 104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-4850, peachsgrill.com

Sunrise Cafe: 259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-7211, sunrisecafe.net

TJ Chumps: 1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn; (937) 318-1250; 12 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg; (937) 859-4000; 559 S. Main Street, Englewood; (937) 836-4300; 7050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights; (937) 610-3900, tjchumps.com

The Winds: 215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-1144, windscafe.com

Ye Olde Trail Tavern: 228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 767-7448, oldetrailtavern.com

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room: 1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs; (937) 319-6024, yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room

The Greene Town Center

bd’s Mongolian Grill: 4488 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 427-1900, gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh

Brio Tuscan Grille: 4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 429-7792, brioitalian.com/the_greene.html

Club Oceano: 4429 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 988-0909, cluboceanoseafood.com

Condado Tacos: 4482 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 431-1242, condadotacos.com

Fleming’s: 4432 Walnut St., Dayton; (937) 320-9548, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton

Mode X Tequila Bistro: 4492 Glengarry Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 988-0371, modextequilabistro.com

Pasha Grill: 72 Plum St., Dayton; (937) 429-9000, pashagrill.com

The Pub: 39 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek; (937) 320-1199, experiencethepub.com/beavercreek

Taste of Belgium: 10 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek; (513) 396-5800, authenticwaffle.com

Regional patio destinations

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q: 10612 E. Ohio 73, Waynesville; (513) 897-1572, 1572roadhousebarbq.com

Agave & Rye: 2 N. Market St., Troy; (937) 741-8226; 11 N. Main St., Centerville; (937) 936-3742, agaveandrye.com

Archer’s Tavern: 9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville; (937) 401-1015, archerstavern.com

Bargo’s: 588 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 999-1347, facebook.com/BargosGrillTap

Bennett’s Publical: 67 S. Main St., Miamisburg; (937) 866-4200, bennettspublical.com

Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro: 19 N. Main St., Miamisburg; (937) 859-7677, bullwinklestophatbistro.com

Carillon Brewing Company: 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton; (937) 910-0722 daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co

Carver’s Steaks & Chops: 1535 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 433-7099, carversdayton.com

Chiapas Mexican Grill: 2733 W. Alex Bell Road, Moraine; (937) 952-6005, moraine.chiapasohio.com

Chiapas Mexican Grill: 298 N. Main St., Centerville; (937) 949-3390, chiapasmexicangrilloh.com

Coco’s Bistro: 250 Warren St., Dayton; (937) 228-2626, 228coco.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant: 5220 Cornerstone N. Blvd., Centerville; (937) 900-9463, chwinery.com/locations/ohio/centerville-oh

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.: 760 N. Main St., Springboro; (937) 790-3450, crookedhandle.com

Double 18 Lounge: 1818 Brown St., above Timothy’s Bar; (937) 222-7666, timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu

El Meson: 903 E Dixie Drive, Dayton; (937) 859-8229, lmeson.net

Elsa’s Corner Cantina: 6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza; (937) 310-1373, elsas.net

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill: 1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering; (937) 294-9210, elsas.net

Eudora Brewing Company: 3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering; (937) 723-6863, eudorabrewing.com

Fifth Street Brewpub: 1600 E. 5th St., Dayton; (937) 443-0919, fifthstreetbrewpub.com

Geez Grill and Pub: 6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville; (937) 439-0001, geezgrillandpub.com

Golden Lamb: 27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon; (513) 932-5065, goldenlamb.com

Hairless Hare Brewery: 738 W. National Road, Vandalia; (937) 387-6476; hairlessharebrewery.com

Hammel House Restaurant and B&B: 121 S. Main St., Waynesville; (513) 855-4044; hammelhouse.com

Hidden Valley Orchards: 5474 N. Ohio 48, Lebanon; (513) 932-1869, hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Heather’s Coffee & Cafe: 505 S. Main St., Springboro; (937) 550-9511, heatherscafe.com

Jimmie’s Ladder 11: 11936 Brown St., Dayton; (937) 424-1784, jladder11.com

Latin Arepas Cafe: 85 W. Central Ave., Springboro; (937) 806-3066, latinarepas.com

Little York Tavern & Pizza: 4120 Little York Road, Vandalia; (937) 890-6700, littleyorktavern.net

Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina: 219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg; (937) 866-2739, luckystarbrewery.com

Manna Uptown: 61 W. Franklin St., Dayton; (937) 972-1215, mannauptown.com

Meridien: 28 W. Franklin St., Centerville; (937) 723-6687 meridienuptown.com

Mr. Boro’s Tavern: 495 N. Main St., Springboro; (937) 806-3105, mrborostavern.com

Old Scratch Pizza: 812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton; (937) 331-5357; 440 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 886-4513; 2450 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek; (937) 956-6025; 19 E. Race St., Troy; (937) 552-7283, oldscratchpizza.com

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill: 8268 N. Main St., Clayton; (937) 890-0300, rayswinespiritsgrill.com

Rip Rap Roadhouse: 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton; (937) 236-4329, ripraproadhouse.com

Ron’s Pizza: 1 S. Main St., Miamisburg; (937) 866-4321, ronspizza.com

Sea Jax Tavern: 5900 Bigger Road, Kettering; (937) 439-1664, seajaxdayton.com

Sky Asian Cuisine: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering; (937) 949-9883, skyasiancuisine.com

South Park Tavern: 1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 813-7491, southparktavern.com

Stone House Tavern: 258 S. Main St., Waynesville; (513) 855-4203, shtavern.com

Submarine House: 930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering; (937) 813-4189, submarinehouse.com

Sunset Patio Bar at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway: 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton; (844) 225-7057, hollywooddaytonraceway.com

Thai Kitchen: 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville; (937) 436-5079, thaikitchencenterville.com

W. Social Tap & Table: 1100 W. Third St., Dayton; (937) 522-0758, westsocialtapandtable.com

The Wandering Griffin: 3725 Presidential Drive, Beavercreek; (937) 956-5216, wanderinggriffin.com

Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery: 25 Wright Station Way, Springboro; (937) 222-7003, warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery

Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery: 6602 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights; (937) 222-7003, https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery

Downtown Dayton

2nd Street Market: 600 E. Second St., Dayton; 937-228-2088, metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market

AC Lounge: 124 Madison St., Dayton; marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dayac-ac-hotel-dayton/dining

Bar Granada: 5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton; (937) 221-8310. bardayton.com

Brixx Ice Company: 500 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 222-2257, brixxicecompany.com

Canal Street Arcade & Deli: 308 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 220-9333, canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com

Dayton Beer Company: 41 Madison St., Dayton, (937) 228-2337, thedaytonbeerco.com

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine: 217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton; (937) 985-9420; gulzarsindiancuisine.com

Little Fish Brewing Company: 116 Webster St., Dayton; (937) 949-3055, littlefishbrewing.com

Local Cantina: 503 E. First St., Dayton; (937) 999-4230, localcantina.com

Moeller Brew Barn: 416 E. First St., Dayton, (937) 813-8237, moellerbrewbarn.com

Mudlick Tap House: 135 E. Second St., Dayton; (937) 895-4066, mudlicktaphouse.com

Table 33: 130 W. Second St., Dayton; (937) 999-3070, table33dayton.com

The Foundry Dayton: 124 Madison St., Dayton; (937) 965-7520, thefoundryrooftop.com

The Oregon District

Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room: 122 Van Buren St., Dayton; (937) 250-1837, belleofdayton.com/vanburen

Blind Bob’s: 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 938-6405, blindbobs.com

Corner Kitchen: 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 938-5244, cornerkitchendayton.com

The Dublin Pub: 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 224-7822, dubpub.com

Lily’s Bistro: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 723-7637, lilysdayton.com

Oregon Express: 336 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 223-9205, new.oregonexpressdayton.com

Salar Restaurant & Lounge: 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 203-3999, salarrestaurant.com

Thai 9: 11 Brown St., Dayton; (937) 222-3227, thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html

Troll Pub: 216 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 723-7709, trollpub.com/dayton

Trolley Stop: 530 W. Fifth St., Dayton; (937) 461-1101, trolleystopdayton.com

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar: 515 Wayne Ave., Dayton; (937) 496-5268, wheatpennydayton.com

Yellow Cab Tavern: 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton; (937) 424 3870, yellowcabtavern.com

