Springfield church to host community outreach event with food giveaway

At the event, there will be a drive-up food box giveaway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will also be vendors, food trucks, children’s games and crafts, bouncy houses, free bibles, door prizes and gift card giveaways from 12 to 4 p.m.

Smith said there will be several areas of paid services such as the vendors, food trucks, and prize raffles, but the majority of the festivities such as games and crafts, bouncy houses, bibles, giveaways and food pantry boxes will be free.

The participating vendors and food trucks will include About My Father’s Business with jewelry, shirts and gifts; Blings and Things with fashion jewelry; Big Larry’s Oils and More with clothing and accessories; God’s God U with floral creations; House of Hope with mental and behavioral health; Bradley’s Bakery with baked goods; Blondies Wellness Juices; African Art; The Family Spoon; and C Marie’s Sweet Seductions.

The church’s drive-thru food pantry runs from 12 to 2 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month and is open to the public.