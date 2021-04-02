Springfield chamber launches new website as part of rebrand

The Chamber of Greater Springfield recently rebranded as the Greater Springfield Partnership and has launched a newly designed website as a result.
The goal is to strengthen the organization’s online presence as well as its mission of stimulating economic growth in the area, according to a recent news release.
“Our old site was not very effective at telling our story – or enticing new members – in a streamlined fashion. It was very difficult for a web visitor to find what they were looking for very quickly,” said Christopher Schutte, vice president of destination marketing and communications at the Greater Springfield Partnership.
“Our main goal for the new website was twofold: ease of use, and maximizing its potential as a tool for membership sales,” he added.
The new website also feature more resources, tools and features. That includes an events tab that members of the organization say is much easier for users to engage with.
The Greater Springfield Partnership collaborated with Golden Shovel Agency for its redesign project. View the new website at www.greaterspringfield.com.