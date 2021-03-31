Coronavirus: Clark County begins vaccinating all residents 16 years and older

“It was imperative for us that we get it done before he goes to school this fall before he goes to college,” Pamela Moore said.

Piper Atkinson, who is 16-years-old, said unlike Moore, she had been waiting what felt like “a very long time” to get her vaccine.

“I came to get the COVID vaccine so I could see my grandparents again,” Atkinson said.

Last week, the CCCHD and Mercy Health released a joint statement encouraging “everyone” to get vaccinated after cases and hospitalizations tripled in one week in the county.

“Everyone, including low-risk individuals, is encouraged to get the vaccine,” the statement said.

The CCCHD is scheduling vaccination appointments for this week and next on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or online at ccchd.com.

As of Tuesday, 38,898 Clark County residents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, according to data from ODH. Of that, about 9% are between the ages of zero and 29.

Nearly 30% of Clark County’s total population has received at least one vaccination shot. Just over 19% have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide, about 13% of those zero to 20 have received at least one vaccination shot, according to ODH. As of Tuesday, 3,322,481 people in Ohio had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,907,577 had finished their vaccination.

Clark County had 13,107 cases and 282 deaths of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio recorded 2,458 daily cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the second-highest number of daily cases for the state in the last three weeks, according to ODH.

It’s the second time Ohio has reported more than 2,000 daily cases in a week. The state has only surpassed 2,000 cases one other time in the last three weeks, with 2,104 daily cases reported on March 18.

Over the last three weeks, Ohio has averaged 1,617 cases a day. Since the pandemic began, the state has reported 1,015,577.

Ohio also reported 83 deaths on Tuesday. There have been 18,611 total deaths in Ohio since the pandemic began last year.

Facts & Figures:

16: Age to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Clark County

9: Percentage of those between the ages of zero and 29 that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in Clark County

13: Percentage of those between the ages of zero and 29 that have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot in Ohio

Source: Ohio Department of Health