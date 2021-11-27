Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events

It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host two gingerbread house decorating events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11.

“We will have houses all ready for the kids, or whoever is coming; kids of all ages are welcome, and have it set up with a couple of icing bags and some sprinkles and candy to decorate their house,” said cake decorator Nikki Gordon. “Just a fun holiday activity that’s a little bit closer to home, a little easier for those of us here in New Carlisle or Springfield, the local area.”