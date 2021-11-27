Springfield bakery to host gingerbread house decorating events

A Springfield bakery wants to give area residents the opportunity to showcase their gingerbread house decorating talents.
It’s Your Party Bakery, located at 1042 Upper Valley Pike, will host two gingerbread house decorating events from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
“We will have houses all ready for the kids, or whoever is coming; kids of all ages are welcome, and have it set up with a couple of icing bags and some sprinkles and candy to decorate their house,” said cake decorator Nikki Gordon. “Just a fun holiday activity that’s a little bit closer to home, a little easier for those of us here in New Carlisle or Springfield, the local area.”
The cost is $25 per house. Since the bakery is smaller and to know how much supplies to have, reservations are required. There will be a limit of about 12 people for each event.
Gordon said the event on Dec. 11 is full, but they are still taking reservations for the one on Sunday. To make a reservation, call the bakery at 937-717-9912, email them at itsyourpartycakes@gmail.com or message them on Facebook.
This is the bakery’s first year hosting the events. Gordan said they plan to make this an annual event based on the turnout, as well as thinking of ideas of other events.
The bakery opened five years ago in April 2016 in North Hampton. They moved to the Springfield location almost three years ago. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.
The bakery offers a variety of cookies, scones, cakes, cupcakes and more. Gordon said they offer “pretty much anything” and can do customize orders except donuts and that all the cookies are family recipes.
