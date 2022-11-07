Springfield Arts Council season to kick off with “The Olivia Show” tribute

Already sharing hyphenated names, Plaisance-Sia said Newton-John basically fell into her lap. After more than 20 years as a vocalist on the live entertainment circuit, it was on a drive with her husband, Dan Sia, the drummer for the show, The Olivia Show began.

A Newton-John song was on the radio, and he mentioned her as a good match for his wife’s vocal talent.

“I said ‘That’s it, that’s my tribute show,’” Plaisance-Sia said. “Our voice types are similar so I feel like her songs were made for me.”

That was 2019, the show was up and running, then the pandemic brought live entertainment to a halt. That just gave the performer more time to study Newton-John on YouTube and read her autobiography. She even did a tribute album to her.

Newton-John’s death in August was tough news for music fans and especially for Plaisance-Sia. But this is the chance to continue her legacy for people to continue to enjoy.

“It’s still hard and so fresh. I thought she’d live until 90,” said Plaisance-Sia. “As soon as you don’t have someone, it makes you want them more. She was an amazing singer and a good person and beloved, so I put my best food forward and really want to do her proud.”

Unlike many live performers who have identifiable moves, costumes or stage personas, Newton-John wasn’t like that, which isn’t a problem for Plaisance-Sia as it’s the voice and music along with seven costume changes, but not for effect.

“Olivia wasn’t a caricature like some performers. What brought her to life was her smile and an easy, breezy happiness, like a real person singing,” Plaisance-Sia said.

Her group also includes Mark Hall Speights, Ohio native Jim Maneri and vocalist Justin Rodriguez, who will duet on several songs.

The show will take the audience from Newton-John’s early country hits to her blue-eyed soul and, of course, her movie hits, 22 songs in all. The show will end with a singalong to “Grease” with on-screen lyrics.

For Plaisance-Sia, it will be a new experience in being her first-ever visit to Ohio. She looks forward to the seasonal weather and the Midwest feel.

“I’m excited to open this season, to share the songs and to visit Ohio,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Olivia Show”

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12

Admission: $32.50-$46.50 (plus fees)

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org