Powerball frenzy fuels ‘nonstop’ ticket sales in Springfield

If she wins, she has dreams of helping people.

“I want to start some residential care facilities, so that would help get me a start,” Weaver said.

Staffing levels and other reasons means that people in nursing homes don’t always get the care they need, she said.

“I want to make sure people get the care they should,” she said.

Ergun Kocak also was among those buying Powerball tickets Friday at the Plum Food Mart.

Kocak said it was the first time he had ever purchased lottery tickets.

Only three jackpot-winning tickets have been sold in Ohio in the 12-plus years the Buckeye State has participated in the Powerball lottery. The last was in 2014.

Sales for the current prize have been steadily increasing as drawing after drawing no winner emerged, and the jackpot kept growing.

Some of those buying tickets for Saturday’s drawing were spending $500 to $1,000 at a time, Kumer said.

“If nobody wins, then it’s going to be really crazy,” she said.