Springfield approves zoning request for planned development that could bring up to 1,250 new homes

The scale of the proposed housing development would make it the largest project of its kind in the area in decades. Though the plan currently is to build around 1,250 housing units. That number will likely be closer to 1,100 or 1,150, once everything is finalized, Fontaine said. It will also include retail and other commercial space.

Springfield city commissioners voted during their biweekly public meeting on Tuesday to amend the zoning map of Springfield to rezone the 378.2 acres that will be part of the development into a Planned Development District. That land was previously annexed to the city of Springfield from Springfield Twp.

The initial rezoning request put the number of housing units that could be built at up to 737 single-family homes, up to 375 multi-family homes and up to 146 patio-style homes. However, those numbers are liable to change and the developers behind the project plan to provide a mixture of different types of housing, involving different architecture, designs and builders.

Several commissioners have been vocally supportive of the new housing development proposal as they see those units as being a much needed addition to the community.

“You have one of the opportunities to change this community and I just want to encourage you to continue to move forward with the vision that you have,” said Springfield Commissioner Rob Rue during the public meeting on Tuesday. He was referring to representatives of Borror and Dillin who were in attendance.