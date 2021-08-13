Springfield appoints new deputy city manager, fills 2 other roles

Caption Vaidehe Agwan. Contributed

“The position of city planner will support the forward-looking efforts in our department and benefit Springfield residents and visitors alike,” said Shannon Meadows, who is the director of community development for the city.

In addition to that, two city employees have been promoted. That includes Logan Cobbs, who has served as assistant to the Springfield city manager.

Cobbs will now be filling the deputy city manager role, which has been vacant since 2019 when Bryan Heck went from that role to city manager.

In her previous role, Cobbs aided with economic development projects. She will now be charged with overseeing operations that include the Springfield City Area Transit, Marketing and Communications and strategic planning.

“Logan is committed to serving the people of Springfield with professionalism and dedication,” Heck said. “Her attention to detail and results oriented performance made her a perfect fit for this new challenge.”

Brandon Gill with the city’s Community Development Department has been appointed as its new chief building official.

Gill had served the city as a Residential Building Official and Building Official, starting in 2016.

“Brandon has extensive experience in the construction field and has been a valued asset to the City of Springfield for several years,” Meadows said.

Gill has worked in construction for more than 20 years and serves on the board of directors for the Miami Valley Building Official Council. He is also a member of the Ohio Building Officials Association and the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.