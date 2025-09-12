Springfield African coffee, tea café to open Saturday

“Culture Café was born from the vision of creating more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee,” said Jawwad Love, co-owner of Culture Café, in a media release. “We wanted to curate a space where people feel welcomed, stories are shared and flavors from across Africa inspire conversation and connection.” Culture Café plans to host regular cultural events, talks and pop-ups with local artisans, educators and storytellers.

“This is about building community,” Grace Brown, co-owner, said. “Whether you’re enjoying a cup of Kenyan coffee, trying a spiced Auntie tea blend or listening to a local artist, Culture Café is about creating moments of connection.”

The idea for Culture Café came after Tammi Love, Jawwad Love, Grace Brown and Kenneth Brown visited Kenya with the goal of helping residents connect to the rest of the continent through trade and social enterprise. This became something they wanted for themselves, too, in Springfield.

The goal is to serve coffees and teas from all over Africa with a particular focus on the east, Tammi Love previously told the News-Sun. Kenyan coffee will be first before additions are made.

The shop is east of North Limestone Street and south of McCreight.