Springfield 2051 holding ‘Community Visioning’ Sessions on the city’s future

Following on from two rounds of Community Listening Sessions held in August and September 2025, the group is now holding Springfield 2051 Community Visioning Sessions in October and November to look to the future.

“We welcomed 453 community members to the 21 Listening sessions from across Springfield and Clark County during August and September,” Springfield 2051’s website reads.

The Community Visioning Sessions bring the results from the recent Springfield 2051 two part Think-Tank, looking at the three categories of the “least desired” vision for Springfield’s future, the “expected” version of the city’s future, and then what the community sees as the “preferred future” for Springfield.

These one-hour sessions are being held across Springfield.

Register online at springfield2051.com/visioning-sessions to join one of the following public sessions: