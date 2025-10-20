Springfield 2051 holding ‘Community Visioning’ Sessions on the city’s future

Springfield 2051, named for the city’s upcoming 250th anniversary, launched this summer, and the group is continuing to seek feedback from the community on what they envision for Springfield’s future.
The effort consists of a group of local stakeholders working with research and consulting firm, Future IQ, over the next 15 months.
Following on from two rounds of Community Listening Sessions held in August and September 2025, the group is now holding Springfield 2051 Community Visioning Sessions in October and November to look to the future.
“We welcomed 453 community members to the 21 Listening sessions from across Springfield and Clark County during August and September,” Springfield 2051’s website reads.
The Community Visioning Sessions bring the results from the recent Springfield 2051 two part Think-Tank, looking at the three categories of the “least desired” vision for Springfield’s future, the “expected” version of the city’s future, and then what the community sees as the “preferred future” for Springfield.
These one-hour sessions are being held across Springfield.
Register online at springfield2051.com/visioning-sessions to join one of the following public sessions:
- Community Visioning Session for Clark County residents who actively volunteer in the community from 8-9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Crabill Discovery Hall at the Heritage Center, 117 South Fountain Avenue, Springfield
- Community Visioning Session for Northridge residents from 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield
- Community Visioning Session #1 for Springfield and Clark County Residents from 2-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave. Springfield
- Community Visioning Session for individuals and organizations serving youth and families in Clark County from 2:15-3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23, in the Gaier Room at the Clark County Public Library, 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield
- Community Visioning Session #2 for Springfield and Clark County Residents from 9-10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, at the Administration Building at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield
