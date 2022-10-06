Southeastern names homecoming court; parade Friday

Southeastern High School has named its 2022 Homecoming Court.
Members are Ava South, Sophie Wilson, Ella McCombs, Cole Wamer, Mary Sulfridge, Sara Sulfridge, Nathalie Blankenship, Zack Mosier, Tad Griffin, Connar Mitchell, Caleesta Barnes, Brennan Workman, Jonah Asebrook and Ethan Heskett.
The homecoming parade will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The dance will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
