South Vienna gears up for 44th Corn Festival

The event that bridges the end of summer with the coming autumn will celebrate its return all weekend.
The 44th annual South Vienna Corn Festival has live entertainment, crafts, a parade, rides and food alley, highlighted by the title treat, corn. The admission-free festival is open 7 to 11 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday downtown and near South Vienna Elementary.
“We’re very excited to be back,” said Toni Keller, festival co-chair. “We’ll have the things people love, but it will not be as spread out.”
There will be a few tweaks due to the building of the new school near the grounds of South Vienna Elementary as the vendors and rides will be closer to the road. Keller said that shouldn’t detract from what has made the festival a September tradition.
Highlights will include live music from Level Ground today. The corn cook-off is at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by the annual parade at 2 p.m. The grand marshal is Naysa Mowell, a familiar face around the village since the 1970s as a bus driver and someone who helps keep South Vienna neat.
“She’s a unique lady everyone knows,” Keller said. “Anything she sees that needs to get done, she does. I’ve never seen anyone who works harder.”
Mowell not only will lead the parade, but also do double-duty running the chicken and noodle booth.
Saturday evening at 7 p.m. will see Wild Mustangs play live in the entertainment tent, and the night will include a remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy and recognition of first responders.
Sunday activities start with a church service at 10:30 a.m., the kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. and gospel music until 5 with Amazing Grace and the Gibbons Family.
Rides will be open all three days.
Keller said Chicketti Family Amusements workers will socially distance and sanitize the rides throughout for the public’s safety. She also advises visitors to be courteous of those who choose to wear masks and observe health guidelines.
Organizers have also asked that attendees not bring dogs unless they are service dogs.
Not being able to have the Corn Festival in 2020 was tough, Keller said, with some people not understanding the preparation to put the festival together and not wanting to disappoint people if they couldn’t see it through.
But she is thankful to the festival planning committee and volunteers, including the Northeastern cheerleading program for spending a recent Sunday painting and decorating, who were dedicated to making the festival return possible.
Free parking will be available at the Ritchie Brothers property and shuttles will take attendees to the festival area.
HOW TO GO
What: South Vienna Corn Festival
Where: Downtown South Vienna
When: Today, 7 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: free
More info: www.southvienna.org/corn-festival