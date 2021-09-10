South Vienna gears up for 44th Corn Festival

“She’s a unique lady everyone knows,” Keller said. “Anything she sees that needs to get done, she does. I’ve never seen anyone who works harder.”

Mowell not only will lead the parade, but also do double-duty running the chicken and noodle booth.

Saturday evening at 7 p.m. will see Wild Mustangs play live in the entertainment tent, and the night will include a remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy and recognition of first responders.

Sunday activities start with a church service at 10:30 a.m., the kiddie tractor pull at 1 p.m. and gospel music until 5 with Amazing Grace and the Gibbons Family.

Rides will be open all three days.

Keller said Chicketti Family Amusements workers will socially distance and sanitize the rides throughout for the public’s safety. She also advises visitors to be courteous of those who choose to wear masks and observe health guidelines.

Organizers have also asked that attendees not bring dogs unless they are service dogs.

Not being able to have the Corn Festival in 2020 was tough, Keller said, with some people not understanding the preparation to put the festival together and not wanting to disappoint people if they couldn’t see it through.

But she is thankful to the festival planning committee and volunteers, including the Northeastern cheerleading program for spending a recent Sunday painting and decorating, who were dedicated to making the festival return possible.

Free parking will be available at the Ritchie Brothers property and shuttles will take attendees to the festival area.

HOW TO GO

What: South Vienna Corn Festival

Where: Downtown South Vienna

When: Today, 7 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: free

More info: www.southvienna.org/corn-festival