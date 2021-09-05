Rotary food truck competition is back in Springfield Saturday

Although the competition was a mid-August appointment since 2014, the Rotarians chose to move it back as it was unclear when announced last winter what the health protocols would be. They avoided Labor Day weekend when many travel and the 11th was still in late summer when the weather remains warm.

“We’re just looking to provide a good, much-needed event to the community,” said Rotarian Eddie Bell, event marketing chair. “We’ve got a really good lineup, all kinds of new trucks and some old ones, a wide variety.”

There will be 28 food trucks competing, each submitting a standout dish to be judged by local chefs and restaurant owners. Among the fresh offerings are several barbecue trucks; Biscuit Boss, with fresh from scratch biscuits; MamaBear’s Mac serving macaroni and cheese; and ethnic foods including Peruvian and the Poutine Machine with several varieties.

Firehouse Crab Balls of Maryland attended all the previous competitions and always traveled farthest, but will be absent due to the owners closing the business. A suitable replacement was found with Wicked Lobstah, which features New England seafood classics.

Several past competition winners will return to defend or recapture the title.

Complement food choices with a variety of beverages including a beer garden with several craft and domestic choices.

While the food is the day’s main course, the Rotarians have moved the goal posts when it comes to entertainment. As the event coincides with the Ohio State-Oregon football game, a donation by the Crabill Family Foundation has allowed an 11- by 17-foot jumbo screen to televise the game at noon.

“What could be better than food, drinks and a jumbo screen showing the game live,” Bell said. “People are welcome to bring their lawn chairs down to watch and eat.”

Following the game will be live music from local performers. Attendees can also vote for their favorite trucks with the People’s Choice award.

Visitors can also escape the heat and discover another bit of local culture that day. The Springfield Museum of Art will be open to the public, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people to cool down and discover all its offerings and exhibitions.

Rotary will follow CDC health protocols. As the event is outdoors, masks won’t be required, but those who want to wear them are welcome. There will be several hand sanitizing stations throughout the park, all restrooms open and food trucks will be spaced apart farther than in the past to accommodate social distancing.

Proceeds will go to various Springfield Rotary causes such as services and events for children with disabilities. Anyone wishing to make an additional contribution to Rotary may do so on the food truck competition web page.

“We have food, art, beer, football. We want Springfield to know this is still an awesome event,” Bell said.

HOW TO GO

What: Springfield Rotary Gourmet Food Truck Competition

Where: Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd., Springfield

When: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11

Admission: Free; food and beverages will be for sale

More info: www.springfieldfoodtruck.com