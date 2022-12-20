South Charleston houses experience power outages ahead of bitterly cold weather

One will be in the village’s town hall, and two others will be at the fire department and the First Presbyterian Church. Another warming shelter may be created to help villagers, too. More details will be announced by the village in the coming days, Waring said.

Volunteers are working to secure supplies and have received donations of blankets.

“We’re trying to make sure we’re prepared,” Waring said. “We don’t want anyone dealing with having to be cold and not knowing what to do.”

Overnight lows on Thursday are expected to be around 16 degrees, but with the rising winds, it will feel like it is single digits outside, maybe even feeling below zero before the sun rises on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

On Friday and Saturday, the NWS warned that a combination of very cold temperatures and strong winds, which could mean gusts of over 50 mph at times, will likely created dangerously cold wind chills, making it feel like it is well below zero at times.

Several outages have been reported in South Charleston over the past few months, with outages in October and November mostly being the result of inclement weather and fallen trees, Kabel said.

AES workers are looking ahead to inclement weather expected this weekend, and its storm team has been activated. Wind of more than 40 miles per hour and ice of more than half an inch can be “problematic” to powerlines, Kabel said.