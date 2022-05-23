SOCHE honors Cedarville University faculty member with excellence award

SOCHE also honored Peterson for his scholarly contributions including two books, “A Christian Guide to Body Stewardship, Diet and Exercise” and “A Practical Guide to Personal Conditioning”.

“Dr. Peterson is making a significant contribution to the entire campus community,” said Evan Hellwig, dean of the school of allied health and professor of athletic training. “His unique skill set and professional experiences have equipped him well to make a very positive impact both in and out of the classroom.”

Peterson, who joined the university in 2018, also demonstrated his commitment in his field by researching and developing a new piece of strength training equipment that targets the torso and lower body, with plans to begin production later this year.