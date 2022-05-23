springfield-news-sun logo
SOCHE honors Cedarville University faculty member with excellence award

David Peterson, assistant professor of kinesiology at Cedarville University. Contributed

News
By
49 minutes ago

A Cedarville University faculty member has been honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

David Peterson, assistant professor of kinesiology, was presented with a Faculty Excellence Award for May, the university announced in a release.

The award is for university-nominated faculty members who demonstrate excellence in student success, service and assessment.

Peterson said he is grateful and humbled to receive the SOCHE Excellence Award.

“I both admit and acknowledge there are numerous other candidates at Cedarville who have provided significant scholarly contributions in their respective disciplines who are equally worthy of this award. With this in mind, just to be considered, let alone selected, for this award is truly an honor,” Peterson said.

SOCHE also honored Peterson for his scholarly contributions including two books, “A Christian Guide to Body Stewardship, Diet and Exercise” and “A Practical Guide to Personal Conditioning”.

“Dr. Peterson is making a significant contribution to the entire campus community,” said Evan Hellwig, dean of the school of allied health and professor of athletic training. “His unique skill set and professional experiences have equipped him well to make a very positive impact both in and out of the classroom.”

Peterson, who joined the university in 2018, also demonstrated his commitment in his field by researching and developing a new piece of strength training equipment that targets the torso and lower body, with plans to begin production later this year.

