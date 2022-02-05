SOCHE honors Cedarville University faculty member with excellence award

SOCHE honored Ahlgrim for her ability to assess, adjust to and meet student needs, helping the college with graduation and retention rates.

“To work with Kim is a privilege... Kim values and cares deeply for each and every one of our team members. She exudes kindness, empathy and compassion for all. She is creative and serves with excellence in all that she does,” Tara Winter, disability services manager, said.

Ahlgrim joined the university in 1989, started her role as director in 2004, and has since facilitate programs including student tutoring, disability services, learning and coaching, the release stated.