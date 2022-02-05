SOCHE honors Cedarville University faculty member with excellence award

A Cedarville University faculty member has been honored by the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).
Kim Ahlgrim, director of The Cove academic enrichment center, was presented with a Staff Excellence Award for January 2022 for her student success leadership, according to a release from the university.
The award is for university-nominated staff members who demonstrate excellence in student success, service and assessment.
Ahlgrim said she is honored to receive the SOCHE Excellence Award.
“I also realize that any accolades I receive are founded on the teamwork and professionalism of each faculty and staff member of The Cove. I believe this award is a result of a combination of the teams’ vision and action to create, develop and assess courses and programs for Cedarville University students,” she said.
SOCHE honored Ahlgrim for her ability to assess, adjust to and meet student needs, helping the college with graduation and retention rates.
“To work with Kim is a privilege... Kim values and cares deeply for each and every one of our team members. She exudes kindness, empathy and compassion for all. She is creative and serves with excellence in all that she does,” Tara Winter, disability services manager, said.
Ahlgrim joined the university in 1989, started her role as director in 2004, and has since facilitate programs including student tutoring, disability services, learning and coaching, the release stated.
