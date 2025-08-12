Snyder Park encampment cleared following three month clean-up

Money used to finance the clean-up did not come from the city’s general funds, Cobbs said. Instead, the city was able to utilize federal dollars to pay for the initiative.

“(Homelessness) continues to be a priority for the city and something we will continue to work with the community on,” Cobbs said.

With rent on the rise and an ongoing affordable housing crisis, homelessness remains a major issue across the nation and the Springfield area.

“We are committed to continuing dialogue with our community, listening to those that are affected and being transparent about our progress as we work toward solutions,” Cobbs said.

Homelessness within the Springfield area is connected to a number of issues, according to the director. These include obstacles like housing affordability, mental health challenges, substance use and access to employment, among other issues.

“It’s a really multifaceted, complex issue,” Cobbs said. “There is a misconception that if we do one single action or address one single thing then this issue will fix itself and that’s not the case either. We think it’s important to raise public awareness about those complexities and the resources available to those in need.”

Services available in Springfield include providers of emergency housing, counseling, outpatient and inpatient substance use disorder treatment, as well as long-term support, among others. Sheltered Inc. and McKinley Hall were two providers cited by Cobbs for their work within the community.

“Addressing homelessness requires a collaborative effort from local government, nonprofits, service providers, and the community as a whole has a role to play,” the director said. “I don’t think one single entity can solve this problem alone, so that is what we as a community are focusing on — long-term solutions, coming up with a plan and then supporting the individuals that are currently experiencing homelessness.”

A December 2024 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Development (HUD) estimated the homeless population nationwide on a single night in 2024 to be as high as 771,480 people, which would be about 23 people out of every 10,000 people in the U.S. That number was the highest recorded by the federal agency and represented a 19% increase when compared to data from 2007.

The rising cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and wage stagnation were among several factors cited in the report.

“I think it’s important to stress that we are committed and continue to focus on long-term solutions to increase affordable housing,” Cobbs said.

The director referred to the Rose Commons complex as one of example of that commitment. Others, according to Cobbs, include “providing mental health resources and building a more resilient support system for those that are at risk.” America’s homeless population might face misconceptions and stereotypes, so Cobbs said education was key in boosting community support.

“Education to our community can really help reduce that stigma and then encourage community support for those that are experiencing homelessness,” Cobbs said. “I think a lot of those misconceptions that we can see is just a breakdown of understanding.”