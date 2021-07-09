Smoke, flames coming from 2nd story of Springfield home

Firefighters climbed a ladder Friday afternoon to the roof of a wraparound porch of a two-story home where smoke and flames were seen coming from second-story windows in Springfield.
Crews were called around 1:45 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Euclid Avenue in Springfield, which was shut down while the Springfield Fire Division worked.
No injuries were reported.
The family who lives in the home was expected to be displaced.
It was not clear what started the fire, nor the total dollar value of damage to the structure and its contents.