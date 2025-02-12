Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide downsizing

The following six area Joann stores are slated to close, according to the court filing:

2850 Centre Drive, Beavercreek;

5001 Salem Ave., Trotwood;

1608J Upper Valley Pike, German Twp./Springfield;

3177 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp./Hamilton;

8125 Arbor Square Drive, Deerfield Twp./Mason;

10166 Colerain Ave., Northgate/Cincinnati.

In a January bankruptcy filing, the company said it was experiencing “acute and unexpected” inventory issues.

Joann will start closing sales at its stores “immediately,” according to court records. Exact closure dates for individual stores were not clear Wednesday.

The decision to close around 500 U.S. stores was “very difficult” and store performance and “future strategic fit” for Joann were evaluated to determine which stores will remain open, a spokesperson for Joann said.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” the spokesperson said.

Stores are closing in 49 states. Besides the six stores in the region, other Ohio stores on the closure list are: