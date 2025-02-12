Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide downsizing

Fabric and craft store Joann is closing hundreds of stores across the nation following financial challenges, including more than 30 in Ohio.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and again in January. While working with prospective bidders, they created a list of underperforming stores that are unlikely to be included in any “going-concern” bid, according to a Wednesday filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
The following six area Joann stores are slated to close, according to the court filing:
- 2850 Centre Drive, Beavercreek;
- 5001 Salem Ave., Trotwood;
- 1608J Upper Valley Pike, German Twp./Springfield;
- 3177 Princeton Road, Fairfield Twp./Hamilton;
- 8125 Arbor Square Drive, Deerfield Twp./Mason;
- 10166 Colerain Ave., Northgate/Cincinnati.
In a January bankruptcy filing, the company said it was experiencing “acute and unexpected” inventory issues.
Joann will start closing sales at its stores “immediately,” according to court records. Exact closure dates for individual stores were not clear Wednesday.
The decision to close around 500 U.S. stores was “very difficult” and store performance and “future strategic fit” for Joann were evaluated to determine which stores will remain open, a spokesperson for Joann said.
“Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN,” the spokesperson said.
Stores are closing in 49 states. Besides the six stores in the region, other Ohio stores on the closure list are:
- 1500 Canton Road, Akron
- 3977 Medina Road, Akron
- 10400 Reading Road, Evendale
- 5005 Grande Blvd., Medina
- 26337 Brookpark Road, North Olmstead
- 1533 Golden Gate Plaza, Suite 153, Mayfield Heights
- 1216 N. Memorial Drive, Mayfield Heights
- 1265 Polaris Parkway, Columbus
- 2747 Festival Lane, Dublin
- 3880 Morse Road, Columbus
- 2891 Taylor Road, Dublin
- 4600 W. Broad St., Columbus
- 2720 Elida Road, Lima
- 15765 State Route 170 Ste 1, East Liverpool
- 1212 Oak Harbor Road, Fremont
- 1080 N. Bridge St., Chillicothe
- 400 Mill Ave. Se Suite 15, New Philadelphia
- 1001 N. Clinton St. Ste 01, Defiance
- 743 E. State St., Suite O, Athens
- 1991 Tiffin Ave., Findlay
- 448 Pike St., Marietta
- 756 Crossings Road, Sandusky
- 282 S. Hollywood Blvd., Steubenville
- 67800 Mall Ring Road, Unit 305, St. Clairsville
- 5555 Youngstown Warren Road #14, Niles
- 441 Boardman Poland Road, Youngstown.
