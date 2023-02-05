Single-vehicle crash in Springfield early Sunday morning

A Chevy pick-up truck crashed in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Reports of a person crashing along North Limestone Street and Ward Street came in at 12:22 a.m., according to the Springfield Police Division.
Further details revealed several bullet holes were found on the truck. The driver of the truck fled, police said. It may be related to the shooting on the 300 block of West Liberty, police said.
Additional details were not available. The crash is under investigation.
