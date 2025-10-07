Singer-songwriter Vienna Teng to open Club Kuss concert series

Teng, whose sound she describes as chamber folk or indie pop, doesn’t plan a setlist as she performs solo. Instead, she calls herself a “songscapes performer” and will bring her “toys” that include keyboards, a drum pad, looper for voice effects, voice synthesizer and a rare chance for an audience to hear a whale song kazoo.

“It’s relaxed and informal,” Teng said of her show, with song subjects ranging from a sea shanty about riding a bike to her latest release, “We’ve Got You,” that had three variations but with a message.

“It’s about being human and American, what it takes to hold on,” said Teng. “It captures a sense things can be complete.”

There will also be some new songs as she recently went into the studio to record.

Although she’s made her name in music, Teng’s life has taken many paths. She graduated from Stanford with a degree in computer science and worked as a programmer before leaving to pursue music.

In recent years, Teng went from the bright lights of show business to shining a light on climate change as an activist, taking time off her music career to earn a dual master’s degree and was just named to a list of 50 climate leaders.

“It’s part of who I am,” she said. “I have always had more than one passion and looking for outside ways to tackle climate solutions.”

Following the cancellation of last year’s show here, Teng said she followed the situation here and liked the resilience shown through it all.

“I loved the stories I was seeing coming out of the community, working it out and the way Springfield has handled it,” she said.

Club Kuss shows offer a more intimate concert experience with a smaller audience seated close to the Kuss Auditorium stage and complimentary desserts offered before the show.

Latin Grammy-nominated artist Alex Wong, whose music has been featured on several television shows, will open the show. Teng described Wong as a heartful songwriter who will set the tone for the night.

Tickets cost $13-$23. For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2025-2026/.