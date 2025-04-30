Simulation shows challenges for people re-entering society after incarceration

The reentry simulation was open to a wide range of community leaders, law enforcement professionals, employers, everyday citizens and others.

Wagner said the event gives participants a “firsthand understanding of the (complex) challenges faced by individuals reentering society after incarceration.

Andrea Carter, Lead COPE (cost of poverty experience) facilitator with ThinkTank, Inc., explained participants were stepping into the shoes of 15 local people who have actually been incarcerated and had to work on a reentry plan. It not only shows that person’s perspective, but also the impact on families, children, community and the system. For example, participants could be incarcerated, a child, spouse or grandparent.

During the simulation, each participant is assigned a persona of a returning citizen, Wagner said. They navigate a series of tasks and obstacles that mimic real-life scenarios such as securing housing and employment, attending mandatory appointments, managing transportation and financial responsibilities, and avoiding violations that could lead to incarceration.

The simulation is constructed with each round representing a week in the life of a returning citizen. Participants interact with stations that represent community resources, service providers and potential barriers.

Michael Carter volunteered in the family wellness role as a doctor to make sure participants got taken care of and got the prescriptions they might need. In his professional life, Carter said he’s a substance use disorder and mental health case manager in peer support, and “tries to give back” to those struggling with substance abuse or mental health challenges.

“It’s near and dear to my heart because I have lived experience in most of the areas that they talk about and most of the areas that people are impacted with — poverty, incarceration, substance abuse ... (and) to be able to be of service and to give back and to give people hope,” he said. “People that suffer from (substance use disorder) and/or mental health, one of the biggest things is that they think that no one cares. But the reason why I do it is to show people that there are people that care, whether you know them or not.”

Wagner said one in three Ohioans has a criminal record and one in 11 has a felony conviction. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, who they collect community-level data from, reports that over 200 people are released each year from Ohio prisons that are from Clark County.

Fifty percent of the department’s clients also request employment support. Last year, Wagner said the department helped 44 clients reach their employment goals and many others get connection to employment resources through the fair chance resource fairs.

According to ODRC, the Clark County recidivism rate (the tendency of a convicted criminal to reoffend) is 32.5%.

Wagner said the department believes supporting both justice-impacted individuals and victims of crime are “not mutually exclusive goals” and are essential parts of a “safe, healing and equitable community.”

“Many victims want to see accountability, but they also want to prevent others from experiencing the same harm. When we invest in reentry services, we’re not excusing past actions,” she said. “We’re working to break cycles of incarceration, reduce recidivism, and make our communities safer for everyone.”

“It’s also important to acknowledge that many justice-impacted individuals are themselves victims of trauma, abuse, and neglect, often from a very young age,” Wagner added. “Research consistently shows high rates of victimization among incarcerated populations. By helping them heal and rebuild, we not only support accountability but also address the root causes of crime.”

The event is facilitated by ThinkTank, Inc., which works to have people rethink poverty and partner with those that are most affected by poverty, with sponsorship and support from the Clark County Department of Reentry and Clark State College.

Carter said the event is a “beautiful experience” and if any organization gets the chance he’d strongly encourage them to participate in it to see the impact it has on re-entering citizens and their families.

The Clark County Department of Reentry, established in 2022, works to reduce recidivism and enhance public safety by supporting individuals transitioning back into the community after incarceration with programs and resources.

The Reentry Coalition has over 30 community partners including Jobs and Family Services, the VA, McKinley Hall, the Clark County Health District, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Clark State, Mercy Health, Mental Health Services, Clark County Jail, Jonah Project, Nehemiah Foundation, and many more.

For more information or to get involved, contact the department at 937-521-3860.