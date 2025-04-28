Pleasant Twp. seeks tax levy for fire department, cites outdated revenue stream

The department has three active levies — 1.8-mill that expires this year, 0.5-mill for EMS that expires in 2027, and 2.1-mill for fire and EMS that expires in 2028 and is 25 years old.

Willis said their costs are increasing, from fuel to equipment, as well as trying to keep competitive wages.

“That 2.1-mill levy has not been increased or changed since it was originally in place 25 years ago. As population increases in the township, the amount of money doesn’t change,” said fire lieutenant and fire marshal Kris Shultz, who is also a Clark County Sheriff’s lieutenant.

“What we’re looking at is money that we got 25 years ago having to stretch through in today’s economy with our people and our population, and trying to manage 2025 expenses for a fire department on year 2000 budgetary constraints doesn’t work too well.”

The part-time fire department, which has 24 fire and EMS personnel that cover 42 square miles for 3,400 people, used to be volunteer-based but now has hired people. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., then personnel can sign up for on-call after that time. However, sometimes they have to rely on mutual aid from other departments if no one is able to do that.

They used to run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. but had to cut back those two hours last year, as well as no crew on Wednesdays, because of the budget. They do have an agreement with another fire department to cover them on Sundays and they cover Pleasant Twp. on Wednesdays.

Willis said he still has to maintain the department and its equipment. It can cost $450,000 to $800,000 to replace a cab engine, not counting the equipment that goes on it. A new set of gear costs $4,500 per firefighter and it’s $1,500 to send them to a fire class. Plus there are dispatching and service fees.

“We just do not have the funds to go out and get a loan and purchase anymore equipment,” Willis said.

If the levy passes, they can increase daytime hours to what they used to be, more recruiting, maintain the building and equipment, and replace needed equipment.

Brandi Anderson, who is voting for the levy, said, “I feel (this) is one levy a community should not vote against, as long as they are fiscally responsible ... We all count on them in time of need and the department steps in while everyone else runs away.”

Ron Moore is voting against the levy. He said, “I’m voting a big no to an overtaxed district. If it ain’t the schools it’s something else or it’s both like this special year.”

The two current engines the department has are from 1987 and 2003, and both out of ISO rating, as well as a tanker, squad, EMS vehicle and brush truck. ISO, an independent entity that analyzes risk for the insurance industry, rates the fire department and its capabilities, so this directly affects homeowners insurance rates, according to Shultz.

“We have been in service to the community since 1948 and we’re going to continue be in service to the community long into the future. We just hope (given) the benefit that the fire department provides to the community, that they give us their support on the ballot when this levy comes up,” he said.

Fire Department officials will be at the Catawba General Store around 5 p.m. May 3, if residents want to ask questions about the levy.

“I want people to come out whether you’re for the levy or against the levy, whatever you are, just come talk to us, I want to hear what they have to say,” Willis said. “Just come out and come over to the station and talk to us and give us your input, look at the equipment.”