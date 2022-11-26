springfield-news-sun logo
Shooting reported near Holiday in the City events in Springfield

6 minutes ago

Crime scene tape blocked off an area of downtown Springfield near the Holiday in the City events Friday night, and initial emergency radio reports indicated a man had been shot in the arm in a parking lot.

The initial emergency radio traffic came around 8 p.m. and said a shooting had happened in the parking lot of the Clark County Heritage Center.

Most Holiday in the City festivities were ending around that time.

Fountain Avenue is taped off around Esplanade and Marriott Hotel, according to our photographer at the scene.

A man was shot in the arm, according to radio traffic, and officers were searching for the suspect.

This is a breaking story.

