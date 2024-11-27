Breaking: Shawnee Marching Band to participate in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade

The Pride of Shawnee Marching Band will travel to Chicago, Illinois, under the direction of Sarah Smith, as they take part in the 90th annual Chicago Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Shawnee Marching Band will be in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade this week.

The Pride of Shawnee Marching Band is traveling to Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday under the direction of Sarah Smith, as they take part in the 90th annual parade on Thursday, Nov. 28.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our students, our band program, and our district,” Smith said. “Participating in the parade is an opportunity of a lifetime — one we will never forget! We are excited and proud to represent Clark-Shawnee, the Springfield Twp. community, and the state of Ohio.”

The band will follow the traditional parade route, marching down historic State Street to perform for more than 400,000 people and a national television audience. Last year, 3.54 million viewers tuned in to watch the parade. This year’s parade will be shown by PlutoTV. Streaming information is available at www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

The high school was invited to perform by the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade and WorldStrides Performing Arts.

“An invitation to perform at the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is an honor reserved for the most talented marching bands from across the nation,” the district said.

Only 16 bands each year are chosen to perform in the parade, which is second only to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For the 2024-25 school year, the band has 63 participants in eighth through 12th grades, with 47 student musicians and 16 color guards. The band is led by Smith as director, and assistant director Megan Bell.

“I am so proud of each one of the students,” Smith said. “They have set a standard of excellence for our program and they work hard every day to become better musicians, performers, students, and individuals. Their hard work, and the dedication has not gone unnoticed. I am beyond grateful for this amazing opportunity and excited that they will have the chance to march down the historic State Street in the 2024 Chicago Thanksgiving Parade.”

