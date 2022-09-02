Several Clark, Champaign County offices to close for Labor Day

Several government offices and other locations in Clark and Champaign counties will be closed on Monday in observance of the Labor Day, slated for Sept. 5.
Clark County’s government office, the Clark County Common Pleas Court, and the Clark County Municipal Court will close on Monday in observance of the holiday. Offices will reopen during normal business hours at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The city of Springfield’s offices will also be closed. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday.
The Village of Enon’s administrative office will also be closed. In the event of water-related emergencies, the village advises people to contact 937-925-5716. Law enforcement can be contacted through the Clark County dispatch center at 937-328-2560. Village offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
The city of New Carlisle’s offices will also be closed Monday, reopening at their usual times on Tuesday.
All branches of Clark County Libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of the holiday. The Champaign County Public Library will be closed on Monday.
Champaign County’s government offices and the City of Urbana’s administrative offices will also be closed Monday.
About the Author