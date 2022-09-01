Things to do this weekend in Champaign and Clark counties

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 200 E. Market St. in Urbana. This is a popup market with locally grown vegetables, homemade items and baked goods.

Open Garden

U-Pick Flower, an open garden, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Petals on the Pike, 6730 New Carlisle Pike in Springfield. Customers can hand select their own flowers with over 75 varieties. A large quart is $20 and a bucket is $75.

Fair at New Boston

The Fair at New Boston will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at George Rogers Clark Park, 930 S. Tecumseh in Springfield.

Presale tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 to 11. Tickets at the gate are $10 for adults, $7 for active-duty military personnel, and 5 and under are free. Attendees can step back in time to enjoy historic food, shop at local merchants, meet various historic characters, and roam the streets of New Boston in the country’s most authentic 18th-century market fair. This program is provided by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. For more information about the event, call 937-882-9216 or visit the website at www.grcha.org.