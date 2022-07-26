Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty

The incident at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park east of Springfield between U.,S. 40 and Interstate 70 also ended with the deaths of Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield.

Yates’ funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Church of God at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Aug. 1 at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.