Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty
Services set for Clark County deputy killed in line of duty

Loretta Martin looks over the messages written on a flag displayed next to a Clark County Sheriff's vehicle covered in flowers on the Springfield City Hall Plaza Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The vehicle is a memorial for Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed Sunday on a call at Harmony Estates. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
27 minutes ago
Visitation Sunday, funeral Monday for Deputy Matthew Yates.

Visitation and funeral services are planned to honor Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday.

The incident at Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park east of Springfield between U.,S. 40 and Interstate 70 also ended with the deaths of Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and his mother, Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield.

Yates’ funeral visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the First Church of God at 3638 Middle Urbana Road. His funeral service will be held at noon on Aug. 1 at the church, with burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, according to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

The incident, which started with gunfire, evolved into a standoff and ended with the mobile home where it happened being destroyed by fire.

Investigators have not detailed what happened, but relatives of White and Arbuckle said she went to check on him, he shot her then later shot Yates.

Deputy Matthew Yates checks out one of the posters explaining Islamic values and culture during Springfield's Islamic Day of Ohio event in October 2019. Yates was a recipient of the community heroes awards given that evening. Photo by Brett Turner

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Ohio BCI routinely investigates shootings involving law enforcement.

The Division of State Fire Marshal Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau is continuing its investigation of the fire, State Fire Marshal spokesman Andy Ellinger said.

