Section of Clark County state highway to close for months

Copeland Road is very narrow and cannot accommodate large vehicles, so it is not listed on ODOT’s recommended detour.

ODOT calls for northbound traffic to turn from Ohio 42 north onto Ohio 41 at South Charleston. Drivers can then go north on Ohio 54, east on U.S. 40 and south on Ohio 56, rejoining Ohio 42 in London.

I-70 lane restrictions

In a separate project, ODOT says to expect overnight lane restrictions Monday, March 31 through Thursday, April 3 on I-70 westbound, between the I-675 exit and the Ohio 235 exit.

Crews will be working on the roadway and repairing concrete between 7:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. those days, with the highway reduced to two lanes at times.