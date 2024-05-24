Second ‘Heart Strong’ health event to be held next week

It’s a collaboration with several community partners including the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD), Mercy Health — Springfield, Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) and United Senior Services (USS).

“The first Heart Strong event was well-received, so we wanted to continue this type of community outreach and momentum related to heart health,” said Maureen Fagans, USS executive director. “We have incredible community partners who share our goal of impacting positive health outcomes among the audiences we serve.”

The event will offer:

Blood-pressure checks

Low sodium snacks and other nutrition resources such as the USS meal program and SHFB senior box program

Medication reviews conducted by Cedarville University pharmacy students

Educational sessions and resources on building strong cardiovascular health from local healthcare professionals on several topics including contributing factors of hypertension (such as medication compliance, sedentary lifestyle, lack of awareness of increased blood pressure and symptoms of hypertension, etc.) and stroke awareness

For more information, contact the CCCHD at 937-390-5600.

USS is focused on enhancing the wellbeing of Clark County older adults by offering quality programs and services that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living. They provide more than 30 programs and services for over 4,900 members and 4,000 clients.