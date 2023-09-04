Wittenberg Series to offer community lectures, performances

Wittenberg University has announced its scheduled for the annual Wittenberg Series program that will include lectures and performances.

In its 39th season, the series will offer those on campus, the Springfield community and surrounding areas a “diverse selection of guest lectures and world-renowned performances.”

This year’s series began with the traditional Opening Convocation, which featured the keynote address, “Belonging and Progress,” by Brian Yontz, the new provost and current professor of education, that was held on Aug. 25.

The invocation was delivered by Rev. Tracy Paschke-Johannes, David and Carol Matevia Endowed University pastor, and other speakers included President Michael Frandsen and Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students Casey Gill.

The Wittenberg Series, created in 1982 during President William Kinnison’s tenure, has included a wide range of lecturers of the years.

This school year’s series events:

Monday, Oct. 23: IBM Endowed Lecture in the Sciences at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Britt Wray, lead of the special initiative of the chair on climate mental health in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences of Stanford Medicine.

IBM Endowed Lecture in the Sciences at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Britt Wray, lead of the special initiative of the chair on climate mental health in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences of Stanford Medicine. Thursday, Nov. 16: William A. Kinnison Endowed Lecture in History at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Michael Gomez, professor of history and Middle Eastern & Islamic studies and founder, association for the study of the Worldwide African Diaspora (ASWAD).

William A. Kinnison Endowed Lecture in History at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Michael Gomez, professor of history and Middle Eastern & Islamic studies and founder, association for the study of the Worldwide African Diaspora (ASWAD). Friday, Dec. 8: Candlelight Chapel Service, Lessons and Carols for Advent & Christmas in Weaver Chapel at 7:30 p.m. with pre-service music beginning at 7 p.m.

Candlelight Chapel Service, Lessons and Carols for Advent & Christmas in Weaver Chapel at 7:30 p.m. with pre-service music beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, 2024: Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation at 11 a.m. in Weaver Chapel, featuring 2013 Wittenberg graduates Karlos L. Marshall and Moses B. Mbeseha, co-founders of The Conscious Connect.

Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation at 11 a.m. in Weaver Chapel, featuring 2013 Wittenberg graduates Karlos L. Marshall and Moses B. Mbeseha, co-founders of The Conscious Connect. Monday, Feb. 19: Allen J. Koppenhaver Literary Lecture at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Hanif Abdurraqib, poet, essayist and cultural critic from Columbus .

Allen J. Koppenhaver Literary Lecture at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Hanif Abdurraqib, poet, essayist and cultural critic from Columbus Thursday, March 14 : Sauer Symposium, Pastor Drew Tucker, executive director of Hopewood Outdoors Lutheran Camps and author of “4D Formation,” which focuses on vocation for young adults, at 7 p.m. in Weaver Chapel.

: Sauer Symposium, Pastor Drew Tucker, executive director of Hopewood Outdoors Lutheran Camps and author of “4D Formation,” which focuses on vocation for young adults, at 7 p.m. in Weaver Chapel. Monday, March 18: Tribe for Jazz concert with saxophonist Jon Irabagon at 7 p.m. in Weaver Chapel.

Tribe for Jazz concert with saxophonist Jon Irabagon at 7 p.m. in Weaver Chapel. Tuesday, April 9: Leventhal Family Lecture at 7 p.m. in Bayley Auditorium, featuring Eli Saslow, currently a writer at-large for the New York Times, who was formerly with the Washington Post.

All events of the series are open to the public free of charge. Doors open 30 minutes before the beginning of each lecture or performance.

For more information on the Wittenberg Series, visit www.wittenberg.edu/about-wittenberg/art/wittenberg-series. To make special arrangements or become a friend of the Wittenberg Series, contact Katie Warber at kwarber@wittenberg.edu.