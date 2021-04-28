Second Harvest Food Bank hosting virtual fundraiser with $60,000 goal

There have still been victories for the fundraiser, despite the hardships of the pandemic.

“We’ve seen actually positive response because of it, from mid last year when we had to switch to online. Even though it’s been unfortunate that we can’t have it in-person and people can’t wait in line together, something great that has come from the pandemic is that by having this online store, we are seeing shoppers from Florida, or California, or Utah, who are choosing shipping. They’re able to have their bowls or merchandise shipped to them, and they’re able to support our food bank here,” she said.

Items listed on the online store include crafted bowls, as the name implies, along with vases, T-shirts, and tote bags. Participants can also donate and be entered in a raffle for a $100 gift card to The Spotted Cow Coffeehouse, Los Mariachis Mexican restaurant, The Syndicate restaurant, or the Brewfontaine bar.

“We’re looking to raise $60,000 from the fundraiser, which will help us here with our operating expenses, and the ability to fight food insecurity in our community. Because of the pandemic, we’ve seen a 200% increase in our operating expenses, and we’ve seen a huge increase of individuals we’ve served, about 76% since 2019,” Vanzant said.

The staff at Second Harvest knows that even as they hope for the pandemic to wind down, the needs in the community will still be present, said Vanzant.

“With our goal for the fundraiser, we hope it can offset some of the costs, so we can continue to serve individuals in our area,” she said.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will be hosting another fundraiser in the fall. A date has not been announced.

For more information, or to participate, visit https://www.theshfb.org/.