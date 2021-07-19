Scooter rollout goes smoothly in downtown Springfield

He said the rollout of the scooters has been smooth so far and several dozen people had approached him by Monday afternoon to ask about the motorized devices.

The scooters are a result of a partnership between the city and the shared electric scooter company Bird Rides. That company has been in talks with the city since late last year regarding having their scooters in Springfield.

Smith said that eventually those scooters will be located in small groups of three or five on street corners and other areas in the downtown. The scooters will be located in areas that do not block traffic, pedestrians, driveways or businesses, while still being accessible to customers.

Those scooters can be rented off the street by using a mobile phone application, known as the Bird app. There will be a $1 charge to use the scooters and rides will be priced at $0.39 per minute, or about $25 an hour.

The app also shows where the scooters can be ridden.

The current boundary in which the scooters can be operated is between East McCreight Avenue and West Pleasant Street as well as North Plum Street and East Street.