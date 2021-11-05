School report card: Greenon scores lowest absent rate in Clark County

The district’s graduation rate has also increased over the last two years. The four-year graduation rate this year was 95.1%, compared to 91% last year and 89.9% in 2019.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke said it’s difficult to compare data for many reasons, especially due to the pandemic and not having testing data for the spring of 2020.

“It was challenging last year with 33% of our students electing to learn remotely,” he said. “We also had several of those families elect not to take the state tests last year, which skews the data we have available,” he said. “We taught in a hybrid model from mid-November until mid-January, which wasn’t ideal, and there were many students and teachers who missed school for periods last year because of quarantine and illness.”

When it comes to the prepared for success component, which is how well-prepared students are for future opportunities, Greenon scored 41.4%. Last year, the district scored 46.4%.

Prepared for success data measures college and career readiness through high school students’ ACT/SAT scores, Ohio Honors Diplomas, job industry credentials, College Credit Plus achievement and more.

Although all data was not available, Knapke said the district still showed progress in certain areas.

“We have room to grow, which we are focusing on this year,” he said. “We just finished our diagnostic assessments for this year and have hired additional tutors through our ESSERS dollars to help meet our students’ educational needs. We have also hired a mental health therapist for additional days to help meet our students social and emotional needs.”

Each school and district usually receives an overall A-F grade on the report cards, and more than half of each school’s overall grade depends on how students perform on state tests each spring. The report cards also usually measure student achievement, performance index, year-over-year growth and gap closing.

Last year, schools got the equivalent of an “incomplete” mark and no A-F letter grades because there was much less data than usual. The report cards only contained a handful of normal data points as the spring 2020 state tests in English, math, science and social studies were canceled after mid-March coronavirus-related school closures. The main data categories available last year were graduation rates and high school “prepared for success” measures.