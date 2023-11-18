School of Innovation student awarded by mental health board

A Springfield City School District student was recognized for her contributions to student mental and emotional health.

Hannah Mills, a freshman at the School of Innovation, was awarded the Youth Leader Award as part of the Exceptional People Awards from the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison counties.

“The district is immensely proud to have students like Hannah represent the best of our district,” said communications specialist Jenna Leinasars.

Mills has been involved in several projects that prioritize student well-being. In seventh grade, she joined a student-led group at Roosevelt Middle School that focused on substance abuse prevention and attend the Youth Summit at Wittenberg University.

In eighth grade, Mills took a key position in the same prevention group at Roosevelt where they created a public service announcement campaign to play at the Springfield movie theater that promoted improved family communication. She also attended the Youth to Youth Summer Leadership Conference and the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions for America Youth Training.

Now in high school, Mills plans to attend this year’s Youth Summit and is a member of the the Clark County Partners in Prevention Youth Council. This year, the council created a video for Reb Ribbon Week that was circulated to all Clark County high schools and brought further awareness to the importance of drug prevention.