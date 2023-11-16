25 people apply to fill vacant Springfield city commissioner seat

The city of Springfield received 25 applications to fill the vacant commissioner seat left by Rob Rue’s move to mayor.

According to a release from the city, the deadline to submit and application was Wednesday at 5 p.m. The city commission must appoint a commissioner by Dec. 15.

Commissioners are reviewing applications and may interview candidates, according to the release.

Longtime Springfield commissioner Kevin O’Neill lost his seat to newcomer Tracey Tackett in the November election. She will start her term next year.

The following people applied for the seat: