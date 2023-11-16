25 people apply to fill vacant Springfield city commissioner seat

The city of Springfield received 25 applications to fill the vacant commissioner seat left by Rob Rue’s move to mayor.
According to a release from the city, the deadline to submit and application was Wednesday at 5 p.m. The city commission must appoint a commissioner by Dec. 15.
Commissioners are reviewing applications and may interview candidates, according to the release.
Longtime Springfield commissioner Kevin O’Neill lost his seat to newcomer Tracey Tackett in the November election. She will start her term next year.
The following people applied for the seat:
- Aaron Ardle: General manager at Schneider’s Florist.
- Rebecca Bentson: Copywriter at Digizent.
- Jessica Bettinger: Realtor at Coldwell-Banker Heritage.
- Kenneth Brown: Alcohol and drug Counselor at Mercy Memorial Hospital.
- Andrew Bubp: Technical sales manager at AirTrim.
- Darla Bunker: Coordinator at Yamada North America.
- James Champan: UAW workers compensation representative at Navistar.
- Elizabeth Crawford: Director at Self-Reliance Inc.
- Scott Deever: Welding engineer at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
- Jesse Frost: Insurance sales representative at Farmers Insurance.
- Eric Heeg: Scheduling lead at Ohio State University.
- Jennifer Hernandez: LMS administrator at Stride Education.
- John House: Stationary engineer at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
- Bridget Houston: Diagnostic imaging key account manager with Philips Healthcare.
- Dorian Hunter: Vice president of business development and marketing at Elliott Insurance Agency.
- Matthew Kohl: Coordinator of emotional learning at Springfield City Schools.
- Michael Morris: Senior vendor manager at Accuserve Solutions.
- Kevin O’Neill: Current Springfield commissioner.
- Aidan Raymond: Shift lead at Walgreens.
- Larry Ricketts: ES Consultant Services, People for Safe Water organizer.
- Sky Schelle: Stormwater program manager at the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.
- Melissa Skinner: Owner of Flower Craft.
- Debra Strileckyj: Retired deputy at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
- Chris Wallace: Mentor supervisor at Springfield City Schools.
- Michael Young: Major at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
