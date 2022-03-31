springfield-news-sun logo
X

SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Clark County deputy, says you missed jury duty

ajc.com

News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning to be on the lookout for a scam where a caller claims to be a Clark County deputy.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said the suspect is calling homes and businesses claiming to be “Deputy Wayne Farland,” and saying that the call taker failed to show up for jury duty.

ExploreLegislators pass bills on online sale protections, sex trafficking and medication costs

The scammer then says there is a $900 fine for failing to appear and says to bring it to meet him at the Clark County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said that this is a scam, and it doesn’t conduct business this way. It asked that anyone who was contacted like this in reference to jury duty to contact the sheriff’s office at 937-328-2560.

In Other News
1
Fairfield, Hamilton senior living properties named in federal lawsuit
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Springfield arts and cultural nonprofits could receive grants of up to...
5
The Beast coaster at Kings Island gets new track, longer length to...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top