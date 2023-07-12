Salvation Army camp offers summer fun, life lessons for children with disabilities

The Springfield Salvation Army’s annual summer day camp program for Clark County children with disabilities helps participants realize they’re beautiful how they are and not defined by what they cannot do, an organizer said.

The camp is on its second-to-last week of its annual six-week summer day camp, which has been offered since 1988.

Organizers said it’s an affordable camp that helps children with disabilities have a fun summer in Springfield and teaches valuable life lessons and skills.

That is what makes this camp so important, said Ryan Ray, development director for the Springfield Salvation Army. Communication, teamwork and friendship are also big pieces of the camp.

“The social aspect is huge, and they learn to work together with games and activities,” said Ray. “It really creates some unlikely friendships that you wouldn’t have predicted — that is the most powerful thing this camp produces, the friendship part of it.”

For the final week of camp, all the campers will perform in a talent show and have a finale festival with their parents invited.

Ray’s favorite part of the camp is seeing them practice for the talent show, especially seeing those who feel like they don’t have a talent come out of their shell.

“We believe every kid is talented and has something that they do extraordinarily,” said Ray.

This camp wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community, as needs such as snacks were met and the community made sure they have everything they needed to thrive, said Ray.

The camp doesn’t just help kids, it helps the parents, too. It gives parents a chance to receive a break and to send their kids to a place that is trustworthy and responsible.

Events during the camp include going to the park, watching movies, playing at the gym, and going to local places such as the Glen Helen Raptor Center.

Every week they go to Young’s Dairy, where they enjoy a donated lunch, mini golf and ice cream. Rudy’s Smokehouse also donates lunch once a week.

Winan’s also gives the campers smoothies at no cost, and at Chuck E. Cheese, they have a pirate’s day where counselors dress up as pirates and go on treasure hunts. At the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Dayton, the kids are able to have fun and use their secluded splash pad.

The cost of the camp is $100 per child. This fee is applied to transportation (including pick-up and drop-off transportation), activities and food costs.