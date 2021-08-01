Ross, Wetherholt coming up big for Kings

Kings infielder JJ Wetherholt was also named the Prospect League’s Slugger of the Week on July 27 after hitting .684 (13-for-19) with a home run and three RBIs.

A few months ago, 18-year-old West Virginia University-bound Wetherholt was playing for Mars High School in Mars, Pa., where he finished his career as the school’s all-time leader in hits and batting average. Wetherholt was searching for a place to play this summer after West Virginia’s typical activities for incoming freshmen were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the coaching staff placed them with collegiate summer baseball teams.

“It’s been a great experience,” Wetherholt said. “A lot of things went through my mind about if I was good enough to play at this level so quickly after high school baseball and what parts of my game needed to improve. When I first got here, I was a little bit nervous and things weren’t going the best, but they weren’t going too terrible. I kind of kept going day-in, day-out, trying to new things and listening to the coaches. Last week I caught fire and I hope to keep the momentum going.”

The experience is paying off, he said.

“I thought it would be a great idea because the competition from high school and travel ball to the Big 12 is obviously going to be really different,” Wetherholt said. “This is a great step up for me to challenge myself and really compete with college guys. It’s been a great experience”

The Kings — members of the collegiate wooden bat Prospect League — won the Ohio River Valley Division first half. They’ll host the second-half winner at 6:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Carleton Davidson Stadium. All tickets for the single-elimination playoff game will cost $5.

After a weekend series at West Virginia, the Kings will return home to face Johnstown for three games at Carleton Davidson Stadium — a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. and a single game on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. — before hosting the single-elimination division championship game on Thursday night.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tuesday, Aug. 3 (doubleheader): Johnstown at Kings

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Johnstown at Kings; Fireworks Night all tickets $10, $1 dog night

PLAYOFF INFORMATION

What: Prospect League Ohio River Valley Division Championship game

Who: Second Half Winner at Kings

When: Aug. 5, 6:35 p.m.

Where: Carleton Davidson Stadium, Mitchell Blvd., Springfield

Cost: All tickets are $5; limited number of $15 reserved box seats