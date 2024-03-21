Rocking Horse names new chief medical officer

“Dr. Barlage’s journey with Rocking Horse has been marked by her unwavering commitment to serve our patient families, physician leadership and her involvement in continuous quality improvement,” Teegala said. “Her extensive experience as a physician, coupled with her familiarity to the organization, uniquely positions her to lead our medical team into the next chapter of growth and success.”

Barlage has been with Rocking Horse since January 2013. She attended Johns Hopkins University and completed her residency at the Center for Family Medicine at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland.

As a family medicine doctor, Barlage works in both adult and pediatric care, and her special healthcare interests include newborn care, pediatrics, adolescent and women’s health and weigh management.

Teegala is Rocking Horse’s first female CEO, and she served as CMO for 10 years with six additional years at the organization. She started as CEO this year after the retirement of Kent Youngman.

When Teegala was appointed CEO, she told the News-Sun Rocking Horse would take its time to find the right fit for CMO, especially with Teegala being a physician and being able to serve in that role temporarily.