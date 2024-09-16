Retractable surveillance tower now looms near Springfield’s City Hall plaza

An Ohio Department of Public Safety retractable surveillance tower has been raised in the Springfield city parking lot at the northwest corner of High and Fountain, right across from City Hall.
The tower, which was extended to about 30 feet off the ground Monday morning, has six cameras around the top, providing 360-degree surveillance coverage. It appears to be able to house people behind tinted glass.
There were no ODPS staff visible around the tower Monday morning.
ODPS did not immediately respond to questions about the purpose of the tower, or whether the city requested it.
