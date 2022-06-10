Resurrection ready to rock Springfield

Resurrection has gotten messages from area fans excited for the show, which amps up their energy.

While there are other Journey tributes and cover bands, Christopher said Resurrection takes steps to up their game, such as the band members’ commitment to make it sound like when people first heard Journey’s music.

Attention to detail, including what the original band wore during their ‘80s stardom right down to Christopher’s Perry style, has helped raise their profile among the best-loved tributes.

“A lot (of tribute bands) won’t go to that level. We want that level of commitment,” he said.

Christopher said one of the biggest factors is Resurrection’s crew, including marketing, social media and networking, that makes its fans part of the experience, not just spectators.

Christopher said many people assume sounding like Steve Perry is his natural voice, but he compares it to an actor doing a voice or an audio book.

“It just so happens I sound like Perry when I do the replication. I can’t hear Steve when I sing but when I hear the playback I think, yeah, that does sound like him,” he said.

Resurrection loves playing the Veterans Park Amphitheater for being a place people can sing along to the songs of their youth, dance and have a good time. Journey’s music is perfect to sing along to.

Even younger fans are discovering their music in new ways. Christopher was pleasantly surprised to see a promo for the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” using Journey’s hit “Separate Ways.”

Playing outdoors also gives the band an edge they don’t get in an indoor environment.

“It’s where people are more willing to dance, have fun and just cut loose,” Christopher said. “We never want our fans to have a bad experience. We’re ready to rock Springfield.”

HOW TO GO

What: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute

Where: Veterans Park, Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 10

Admission: Free; donations accepted

More info: www.springfieldartscouncil.org