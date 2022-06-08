Nate Miller’s funeral service will be held at Springfield High School

“Later, Nate traveled overseas to play professional basketball. Upon his return to Springfield, he began coaching for his alma mater and developed his own community basketball program. Nate spent countless hours training student-athletes, going above and beyond to make sure they were able to work through any barrier that prevented them from participating. He was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. Nate will always be part of our Springfield High athletic program history. Warmest condolences are being sent to Nate’s entire family.”

According to his obituary, Miller “is survived by his sons Nathan III (11) and Boston (6); his loving and devoted parents and No. 1 fans Nathan Sr. and Janine Miller; his unconditional special grandmother Sandra Howard; five sisters, Valisha (Jauan), Neandra (Monica), Charisma (Russ), Aija (Lyle), and Shayla (Jayson); special friend/family Angie Bragg and two daughters Alecia and Milly; Isaiah Carson, Leon Rogers, Jabril Thomas, Sean Veasley, Demetrias Walton and countless others.”