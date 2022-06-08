Nate Miller’s funeral service will be held at Springfield High School

A funeral service for South High School and Bowling Green State University basketball great Nate Miller will be held at Springfield High School on Sunday.
There will be a viewing from 1-3 p.m., and the service will begin at 3 p.m. He will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Monday at Ferncliff Cemetery.
Miller, 34, died unexpectedly early Saturday in Springfield. His mom Janine Miller said Wednesday the family is awaiting the results of an autopsy.
The Springfield City School district released a statement about Miller’s death Wednesday.
“Wildcat Nation is saddened by the passing of Springfield alumnus Nate Miller, recent Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee, middle school basketball and middle school baseball coach,” the statement read. “Mr. Miller also worked at Roosevelt Middle School. A graduate of Springfield South where he earned All Ohio honors in Football and basketball, Miller went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University where he earned All Mid American Conference Honors on their basketball team.
“Later, Nate traveled overseas to play professional basketball. Upon his return to Springfield, he began coaching for his alma mater and developed his own community basketball program. Nate spent countless hours training student-athletes, going above and beyond to make sure they were able to work through any barrier that prevented them from participating. He was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. Nate will always be part of our Springfield High athletic program history. Warmest condolences are being sent to Nate’s entire family.”
According to his obituary, Miller “is survived by his sons Nathan III (11) and Boston (6); his loving and devoted parents and No. 1 fans Nathan Sr. and Janine Miller; his unconditional special grandmother Sandra Howard; five sisters, Valisha (Jauan), Neandra (Monica), Charisma (Russ), Aija (Lyle), and Shayla (Jayson); special friend/family Angie Bragg and two daughters Alecia and Milly; Isaiah Carson, Leon Rogers, Jabril Thomas, Sean Veasley, Demetrias Walton and countless others.”
